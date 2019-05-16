© AP Photo/Moises Castillo

The situation with the migrants, there is something people have to understand. A lot of ... politicians have claimed throughout the years that migrants, or people from Central America or other places in Latin America, they try to migrate to the United States mainly because of security reasons because their lives are threatened ... unfortunately, the truth is very different. Most of the people are trying to reach the United States because of economic reasons. Basically, what they have is a lack of opportunities in our countries.



And it is true that our governments are the responsible ones for those [reasons] ... throughout the years, we have had all of these globalized, or globalization projects, in our countries where they are trying to pretty much install the will of other countries, pretty much the [United Nations], in our ways of doing government. And I'm not talking about ... or taking away the blame of governments that have been corrupt ... I'm talking more about judges, magistrate, our judicial system, being co-opted in a certain way by leftist tendencies. Basically taking away the rights of legal businesses of establishing in Guatemala ... because there is no judicial certainty here.

less than one percent of Guatemalans leave their homes to migrate to the U.S. through the southern border because of gang violence.