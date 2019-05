© Workers put up election posters in The Netherlands ahead of EU Parliament Elections. AFP/Robin Utrecht



Those dastardly Russian hackers are alive and well and meddling in the upcoming European Parliament elections, warned the New York Times. Just don't expect to see any proof, because the paper offers none.Fresh from interfering in seemingly everything wrong in America,deploying information warfare tactics to give a boost to populist and right-wing parties ahead of next month's European Parliament elections.given the front-page treatment on Sunday.The Russians, it states, are busy "spreading disinformation, encouraging discord and amplifying distrust in the centrist parties that have governed for decades."that "bear the same electronic signatures as pro-Kremlin websites," Twitter accounts, Facebook profiles, and WhatsApp groups.Jones said, an explanation rivaling George W. Bush's "they hate our freedom" for its nonsensical reductionism.Although the Times article claimed that "intelligence officials," and "security experts" back up its theories,who now runs a nonprofit entitled"They're working to destroy everything that was built post-World War II," Jones said, an explanation rivaling George W. Bush's "they hate our freedom" for its nonsensical reductionism.Most definitely. The former intelligence analyst runs a second nonprofit,, from his home in Virginia.including those at the New York Times.Jones' ties to the Democratic party machine are also extensive. A former staffer for California Senator Dianne Feinstein (D),to continue to search for evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia even after Trump's election.and leaked text messages to Democrat Senate Intelligence Committee member Mark Warner revealedthe former British spy who compiled the dossier.With the Steele Dossier deemed unfit to print by every single mainstream media outlet (except, of course, Buzzfeed), and with the "collusion" narrative completely dismantled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report, who else can the New York Times bring in to back up their Russian meddling expose?Again, Nimmo offers no proof, but a glimpse at his resumé gives an idea of what his motivations might be. A senior fellow at NATO-sponsored think tank the Atlantic Council,always ready to give a juicy soundbite to the media.based on some thoroughly dodgy methodology.With two 'experts' down, what has the Times got left? Not much. The article notes that "a definitive attribution would require the kind of tools that the American government used to reveal the 2016 interference." Of course, none is provided.Even if the Russians aren't involved,In practice, this means that the nasties on the right side of the political spectrum make funny memes and videos to support their candidates of choice.Running through the article is a palpable fear that the centrism that has dominated European politics for more than half a century is now under threat. "False and divisive stories about the European Union, NATO, immigrants and more," amplify the threat, driving voters into the embrace of populist parties, "many of them sympathetic to Russia."However, never once does it occur to the authors thatPerhaps they disagree with mass immigration, especially at a time of slow economic recovery from the Great Recession. Perhaps they disagree with the often unaccountable bureaucracy of Brussels, and their membership in a military alliance that they have personally never felt a connection with. After all, populism is called populism because its positions are popular ones.But nope, it's all a sinister Russian plot to undermine democracy. Let's go with that one.