The sudden death of a woman sparked scuffles at a refugee reception center in Bavaria, with dozens of asylum seekers pelting police and ambulance workers with stones and bottles.

The body of the woman, 31, said to be from Nigeria, was found on Saturday at a refugee facility in the town of Regensburg. Police say officers who arrived to investigate the death and ambulance workers who responded to the call were attacked and abused by furious migrants.

As the situation grew tense, migrants began to throw stones and bottles at police. Some barricaded themselves inside the building trying to prevent the body from being removed.


Local police say it took them several hours to recover the body due to the scuffles, and additional forces were deployed to deal with the situation.

Afterwards, police confirmed there was no initial evidence that the woman was murdered. The facility is an 'anchor center' where incoming asylum seekers wait for their applications to be processed. No arrests have been made and no people were injured, it was announced.

Germany welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees during the major influx in 2015, triggering both pro and anti-refugee sentiment inside the country.