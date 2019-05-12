© Reuters



Opposition protestors tossed Molotov cocktails at the Albanian government headquarters on Saturday, while the police responded with tear gas.There were at leasta violent response couldn't be avoided.The protesters began tossing Molotovs at the building. Thousands gathered for peaceful demonstrations in the city center.Since then, the opposition has been staging protests, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and a transition government that would assure a free and fair vote to be formed.The Democratic Party already announced they'll be boycotting the local election, which is scheduled to take place on June 30. Rama, who refuses to step down, insisted that the vote will take place without the opposition.and have been calling on the opposition to refrain from violence during protests and return to the parliament.There's less than two months remaining before European Union member states are to decide if Albania and North Macedonia are fit for the talks on them joining the bloc to begin.