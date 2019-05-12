© RT



"Of course it exists; who's killing everybody? There are Muslim victims of ISIS, and for other Muslims to say that Islamic extremism doesn't exist, that's an insult to Muslims, let alone the rest of the human population that have been victims of extremism."

Bad leadership and propping up extremists are helping radicalize young Muslims in the West, "Imam of Peace" Mohamad Tawhidi told RT, not sparing the recently elected Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.Tawhidi said in an exclusive interview to RT America's In Question on Friday.Omar (D-Minnesota) and Tlaib (D-Michigan) made national headlines in November, when they became first female Muslim members of the House of Representatives. Since then, they've stayed in the headlines due to controversy, such asin April.He pointed out that CAIR was designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates - in 2014 - over its alleged ties to Muslim Brotherhood, which he called "the most organized [Islamist] terrorist organization on this planet."Congress "should be a platform where elected members serve the citizens, not to push an Islamist agenda," Tawhidi said.Leadership that promotes extremism and not moderation is primarily to blame for radicalization of young Muslims living in the West, he said. Asked about whether it's offensive to use the term "Islamic extremism," as Trump has been accused of, Tawhidi was categorical.He lives in Adelaide.