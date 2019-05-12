© Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino



Juan Guaido has asked his envoy in the US to meet with Pentagon officials to request "cooperation" in resolving Venezuela's political crisis, the Washington-backed opposition leader said at a rally in Caracas after a failed coup."We have instructed our ambassador Carlos Vecchio to meet immediately... with the Southern Command and its admiral to establish a direct relationship," Guaido said at a rally in Caracas on Saturday as he apparently sought to raise the spirits of his supporters after his attempt to seize power failed last week.The US Southern Command said in a tweet that it isof those Venezuelan Navy commanders who would "make the right decision, put the Venezuelan people first & restore constitutional order" by siding with the US-backed self-proclaimed 'interim president'.The crowd of between 1,500 and 2,000 people gathered on Alfredo-Sadel Square, where most demonstrations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take place, according to AFP. Unlike previous rallies that included several thousand people, it didn't move along the street of Caracas."We are at a historic moment: either we are prisoners of fear, despair and inaction... or we continue to occupy the street with hope, with strength, with confidence," Guaido said.It seems, however, that Guaido's efforts to seize power in Venezuela have stalled so far. His initial "historic moment" was back in January, when the previously little-known opposition politician, who mostly stayed in the shadow of his prominent political mentor, Leopoldo Lopez, declared himself "interim president" of Venezuela and almost immediately received support from Washington and its allies.In late April, after months of unsuccessful attempts to make Maduro leave,He once again called on the armed forces to back him. Even though his call sparked massive street protests in Caracas, only a handful of military followed him and the coup eventually fizzled, apparently forcing Guaido to seek other ways to seize power.