Stanley L. Cohen is lawyer and activist in New York City.

The Islamic Resistance Movement began more than thirty years ago at an historical moment in time which it knew to be fraught with absolute peril for their people. The founders of this national liberation struggle examined the overwhelming military capabilities of Israel, fostered by its global superpower sponsor, the United States. They looked at Israel's expansionist programs-the Zionist project of illegal settlements erasing their homes and villages, dispossessing mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers - and at the failure of the international community to stop them. They knew then that within a generation Palestinians would lose it all - their motherland and patrimony and their nation - leaving them homeless captives to the whims of another man's door.Here, a generation later, it should take no comfort reminding the world that they were right in their analysis.. Its "democracy" did not save it from becoming a racist, apartheid state presiding over a military occupation of millions of Palestinians. Israel's policy of creating "facts on the ground"- that is, the illegal settlement project - has transitioned from a de facto expulsion and annexation policy into a de jure one, asThe Golan Heights - sovereign territory of another nation - is now Israel's by force, cynically annexed, while Syria struggles in the throes of war. And Jerusalem (al Quds) is ringed by new, fortified suburbs and restricted highways demolishing Palestinian neighborhoods and cutting off their city from them. America now calls Jerusalem Israel's capital - in direct violation of international law. Since 1967, successive U.S. administrations have told Palestinians to trust in their good faith as brokers of a just peace. This has been a lie, as Hamas anticipated then,Tragically, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and maimed and many more imprisoned by Israeli state violence since Hamas began. The international community has done little to stop the monstrous crime unfolding.The world surely can see that now. The tragedy of retrospection should, at the very least, accord Palestinians their due: resistance is morally right, history has proven it so. Yet, even last month, in the pages of America's official paper of record, the New York Times, the U.S. administration througha Zionist real estate lawyer from New York, charged with shepherding the "peace process" for the President as the Special Representative for International Negotiations,None of us should be surprised by the falsifications in the Trump Administration's official pronouncements. It has proven itself, after all, to be a presidency built on lying. Yet only the most gullible American readers could possibly believe its juvenile "blame Hamas" refrain.cutting Palestinians off from the world. It did not commence any of the three wars launched by Israel against Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014 nor it's countless other attacks and outrages since. It did not destroy their industries, their water treatment plant, their power generation, their hospitals, houses, mosques, schools, television stations and roads -Hamas does not keep two million people penned in an open-air prison, with a prison economy in tatters - Israel does that. The cynicism of the Administration's statement is unparalleled: "The countries of the world have attempted to help the people of Gaza," but their good works have been destroyed by Hamas, according to the Special Representative. Perhaps he had in mind the post-Oslo airport, built by multinational leadership, attacked in 2001 by Israeli air forces, with its runways bulldozed by Israel a few years later? Or the catastrophic damage wrought upon the water system by Israeli air strikes duringin 2008? Or the extensive bombing of the sanitation system inin 2012? Or Gaza's only power plant, attacked in 2006, 2008 and finally leveled by Israeli missiles in 2014'sAll of these key infrastructure projects, indeed, wereEmpty-headed slogans, scribbled by a huckster and moral fraud that has no more business posing as a diplomat than he does as a man of sincere religious belief, cannot smother the truth. The continuing tragedy of Gaza, indeed, all of Palestine, is not so easy to conceal... and Palestinian resistance continues. There is no choice.including medicines, hospital equipment and even some types of baby formula. Israel denies fishing nets to Gaza's fishermen, or materials to repair boats. Infrastructure materials - from pumping equipment to water and sanitation piping, to electrical supplies and cement - are all but forbidden. Communication supplies and the technology of the internet (server and switching equipment) are embargoed, leaving Gaza lagging behind in poverty and despair, cut off from the world. A United Nations-approved system instituted after the cease-fire in 2014 exists for monitoring so-called "dual use" materials, yet, Israel continues to ignore it as itHundreds of Palestinians die annually, per the World Health Organization, because they cannot travel for medical treatment and the health care infrastructure and supply chain is destroyed.Gaza suffers, but not because of Hamas and its administration.It opened the doors wide to facilitate international support reaching Gaza's residents. It accepted that infrastructure and public health projects should be implemented under full international supervision in coordination with government agencies. It has sought to ensure the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be open in both directions as an alternative to the dehumanizing caged passageway at Beit Hanoun (Erez). It has worked in coordination with the United Nations and Egypt to reach understandings that can achieve calm with the occupation and avoid escalation, a step on the road to lifting the siege and alleviating the hardships facing the people in Gaza.At the strategic political level, Hamas has madeMoreover, Hamas has worked with all its Palestinian partners to reach a consensus and internationally recognized formula on the national vision, in order to find a way out of the current crisis, as expressed most recently in May 2017, wherein it again accepted a state configured upon the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, while simultaneously preserving the right of return for the millions in the Palestinian Diaspora.At its core it promotes and fights for the fundamental right of Palestinian self-determination fueled by full equality, independence and return.at the mercy of an occupation force that has proven itself unworthy of trust and unwilling to exercise even a modicum of respect for international law. A long settled tenet of that law is the right of the occupied to engage in resistance, that includes armed struggle.Not long ago,In the weeks since, it has repeatedly attacked civilian targets and infrastructure. It has been met by Palestinian defensive measures; and Israel responds, predictably, with F-16 attacks and tank shelling throughout Gaza, killing some two dozen including three children and two pregnant women, one who was clutching her 14 month old in her arms as both perished.. This latest assault does not yet have an operational name to sell it to the world - marketing Israel's "bravery" narrative - but surely they'll think of something catchy to disguise the carnage.This past year, the Palestinian people, with all its factions and vital forces, including Hamas, took part in peaceful demonstrations... as affirmed by UN monitoring, along the separation fence at the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, demanding the lifting of the siege on Gaza and the right of return. How did the occupation respond? With live ammunition and sniper fire intended to kill and maim.These protests also persist on a smaller scale in the West Bank where Israel continues to steal Palestinian land, destroy Palestinian homes and imprison Palestinian women and children at a pace second to none.To the Greenblatts and Trumps and their Zionist choir,Nor can the soon to come US "deal of the century" entice millions of Palestinians to surrender an age-old history and tradition to the cheap ring of a common real estate cash box.Hamas is no rogue militant group, with anonymous, shadowy operators. It will not disappear or shirk its leadership responsibility. It remains an authentic and powerful part of the Palestinian experience, for over thirty years, much older than some of the current Israeli political parties in the Knesset. While many of its founders, all those years ago, have been killed by Israel,. Like them, it will not cease to exist or fade into silence.