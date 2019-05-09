© Reuters/Raheb Homavandi

The spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization says Tehran wants to bring the nuclear deal "back on track," after the country announced it would suspend some of the pact's restrictions in response to US sanctions.spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Iranian news agency IRNA reports.It gave the countries a 60-day deadline to fulfill their promises and save the nuclear pact.Tehran's announcement comes a year after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated crippling sanctions on Iran, even though it had been abiding by the terms of the agreement.The EU responded to Iran's announcement, saying it rejects any ultimatums and remains committed to the nuclear deal. It said it regrets the sanctions imposed by the US and was committed to lifting them.