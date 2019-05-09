David Horowitz
© Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
Author and conservative activist David Horowitz says there is a "disgusting" epidemic of anti-Semitism on campuses and that administrators are tolerating it.
The Twitter purge of conservatives continued Tuesday as the social-media giant suspended longtime activist David Horowitz.

The suspension, initially reported by OANN host Jack Posobiec, came the same day as Mr. Posobiec's account devoted to documenting assaults on Trump supporters, @MAGAphobia, was suspended.


Mr. Horowitz's certified account @horowitz39 showed up as suspended early Tuesday evening.

It was restored by later in the evening, with Twitter saying the suspension was a mistake - an explanation Mr. Horowitz didn't buy.

Mr. Horowitz is a former leftist who edits FrontPage Magazine and directs Discover the Networks, a watchdog group that tracks liberals and leftists.

The Horowitz Freedom Center, which still had a Twitter account, denounced the suspension as "@jack continuing his fascist censorship of conservative voices."

The group started the hashtag #FreeDavid.


Twitter is notoriously opaque about the reasons for suspending accounts, and the platform is widely seen among conservatives as applying double standards in application of its anti-hate rules.

Conservative actor James Woods also has been locked out of his Twitter account since late last month for "abusive behavior," specifically his reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, in which he cited a famous Ralph Waldo Emerson quote. His feed is still up, with the last tweet coming April 19.