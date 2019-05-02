© Twitter

Twitter users have lashed out at the site over its inconsistencies after it suspended some Venezuelan government and media accounts, but verified a new account for self-declared 'interim president' Juan Guaido.The ministry accounts have since been reinstated, but the media accounts are still suspended.Twitter announced it was suspending its verification process in 2017, after it came under fire for verifying the organizer of the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally. "Our verified account program is currently on hold. We are not accepting any new requests at this time," it explains in its FAQ page.The company recently responded to outrage when it was revealed that it had continued to verify accounts, explaining, "our teams around the world continue to work closely with trusted partners to verify select accounts."