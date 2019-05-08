war on cash
Authoritarians are forever trying to surveil and manipulate humanity to their desired ends. Advances in technology have surely made it easier in many respects. A very big goal, from the point of view of any true authoritarian, would be the abolition of cash. All economic transactions monitored. No privacy whatsoever. The accomplishment of such a goal is far from a done deal. We should stand against it at every turn.


