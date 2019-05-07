cnn center
Hurting in ratings, CNN is now pushing for 'voluntary layoffs'. CNN says roughly 100 employees have accepted voluntary buyouts a month after an overhaul by parent company AT&T.

Brian Stelter, also confirmed the rumor, trying to spin it as "hundreds of staffers leaving CNN, as voluntary buyouts."

In a tweet, Brian Stelter said:
There's a rumor making the rounds today about big impending layoffs at CNN. A CNN spokeswoman is knocking it down on the record: "No layoffs." There WERE voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it.
NOTE TO EDITOR:

This morning SaraACarter.com was contacted by CNN's Brian Stelter, who asked our editorial to update the story. This is what he said:
"Sara, your blog post about me yesterday was factually incorrect. Will you be fixing it?

Buyouts: a voluntary way to leave with a big payout. Layoffs: forced firings. It's strange that you pretended not to know the difference."
However, "buyouts are a common method for reducing the number and cost of employees."