Brian Stelter, also confirmed the rumor, trying to spin it as "hundreds of staffers leaving CNN, as voluntary buyouts."
In a tweet, Brian Stelter said:
There's a rumor making the rounds today about big impending layoffs at CNN. A CNN spokeswoman is knocking it down on the record: "No layoffs." There WERE voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it.NOTE TO EDITOR:
This morning SaraACarter.com was contacted by CNN's Brian Stelter, who asked our editorial to update the story. This is what he said:
"Sara, your blog post about me yesterday was factually incorrect. Will you be fixing it?However, "buyouts are a common method for reducing the number and cost of employees."
Buyouts: a voluntary way to leave with a big payout. Layoffs: forced firings. It's strange that you pretended not to know the difference."
Comment: CNN's capitulation to the radical left continues to hurt its bottom line, yet there is zero likelihood that they change their current philosophy. CNN shareholders need to voice their displeasure loud and clear.