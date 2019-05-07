© Reuters / Khalil Ashawi



"Donald Trump, while he goes and blames [Democratic Congresswoman] Ilhan Omar for 9/11... Donald Trump is protecting the largest franchise of Al-Qaeda in this province."

The US has fueled the rise of terrorist groups around the world, and even provides support to jihadists when their interests align, journalist Max Blumenthal, who wrote a book on the explosive topic, told RT's Lee Camp.Speaking with the host of Redacted Tonight, Blumenthal detailed the cynical realities of Washington's so-called war against terrorism. In Syria, for example, the US provided weapons to countless extremist groups in an attempt to overthrow President Bashar Assad. As Blumenthal noted, most of the US-backed "31 flavors of Wahhabism" eventually partnered with Al-Qaeda or Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and are now in full control of Syria's Idlib province.Blumenthal's new book, 'The Management of Savagery', dives into the contemporary history of the United States' troubling relationship with terrorism, spanning back to US support for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan.