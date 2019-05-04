© British Geological Survey/PA Wire

close to the Horse Hill drilling site

four in a single fortnight in February

Buildings shook after the latest in a series of earthquakes struck Surrey in the early hours of Saturday morning.Residents described fearing there had been an "explosion" after the 2.5 magnitude shakerIt follows at least 20 similar quakes in the county in little more than a year - with many residents saying they fear the new seismic activity may be linked to oil and gas exploration being conducted at Horse Hill near Gatwick airport.A spokeswoman for the British Geological Survey said: "Around 100 reports from members of the public in the epicentral area have been received so far and many others have taken to social media to report their experience. Typical reports describedOne Crawley resident, Samantha Ferguson, wrote on Twitter: "My whole flat just shook underneath me."Preliminary information indicatedSpeaking after the four previous tremors, Stephen Hicks, seismologist at Imperial College London, said scientists were keeping an open mind on possible causes.He said: "It is most likely that these earthquakes are natural - due to small tectonic stresses occurring on old geological faults caused by stresses from our nearest plate boundaries in the mid-Atlantic and Mediterranean."But Stuart Haszeldine,"Whenever the oil and gas operators start preparing for some intervention, then there is a set of earthquakes," he said. "It's pretty straightforward."