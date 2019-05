© Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino



Months of insistence in Washington that the people of Venezuela stood by the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido basically went up in smoke when his 'Operation Liberty' fizzled. The question now is whom to blame.and by the early evening on Tuesday, the handful of Guaido's armed supporters were seeking sanctuary in foreign embassies.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on CNN and Fox News to claim that Maduro was getting ready to flee to Cuba, but "the Russians" talked him out of it. Bolton claimed Maduro was "hiding in a bunker" even as video evidence from Caracas showed him addressing supporters numbering in the thousands on May Day."The opposition took a step backward with the military," Rocio San Miguel, president of the Colombian NGO Control Ciudadano, told Bloomberg on Thursday.So what happened? Several US media outlets have since sought to explain, citing anonymous sources allegedly privy to US government plots. These sources told BloombergLopez was released from house arrest because thethe anonymous and entirely unverifiable sources claimed, adding thatdefense minister Vladimir Padrino, Supreme Court Chief Justice Maikel Moreno, and military intelligence and presidential guard head General Ivan Hernandez.According to these sources, Figuera's wife left Venezuela on Sunday for the safety of the US, and the general left the country as well after he was sacked on Tuesday night, though his whereabouts are unknown.Meanwhile, AP published a long speculative piece about missed opportunities to turn senior Venezuelan officials, from Hernandez being denied a visa in 2017 for his 3-year-old son's brain surgery, to Padrino reaching out to the US government in early 2016, after a troubled Venezuelan election.Padrino in particular has been seen as "a potential white knight," being a graduate of the School of the Americas. Apparently,"There's a theory that's gaining ground, and I think there's some credence to it, that it was all part of aDaniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, told RT.McAdams said, adding thatWhatever the truth, there is no escaping the fact that Washington has pushing for regime change in Caracas for months with sanctions and other forms of pressure, and openly since "recognizing" Guaido in January, to absolutely no avail. All the hot air coming from Bolton, Pompeo, Abrams and other high officials pushing the regime change narrative has had far more effect in the US than in Venezuela.