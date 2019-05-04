According to pro-IDF sources, a total of 90 rockets were launched.At least 50 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli targets in the morning of May 4, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). According to pro-IDF sources, "tens" rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.Especially intense explosions were reported in the area of Ashkelon.There are reports that the IDF's aircraft delivered strikes on at least two supposed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.The May 4 rocket launchers took place one day after two Israeli troops were shot and injured during patrol along the contact line with the Gaza Strip. In response to the shooting, the Israeli Air Force struck an alleged Hamas target, killing two people.