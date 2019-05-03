© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



© REUTERS/Yuri Gripas



About the Author:

Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

The former FBI director hit a new shrieking high in the blossoming genre of Trump-is-the-Devil essays, portraying him asEven his most committed deputies would agree that working with the current US president (though probably some other bosses too) requires you to compromise and see things from his point of view.How does Donald Trump exert such power that Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller to the Russia investigation, now ignores the collusion Comey can see so plainly in the Mueller Report?"Speaking rapid-fire with no spot for others to jump into the conversation,I have felt it - this presidentComey writes in the New York Times.Part dictator, who demands "public display of personal fealty" at the risk of... what exactly?"While the entire world is watching, you do what everyone else around the table does - you talk about how amazing the leader is and what an honor it is to be associated with him.""feel this happening" but instead of resigning with honor, compromise as "you convince yourself that you simply must stay, to preserve and protect the people and institutions and values you hold dear."But he's already got you.Or maybe James Comey, Barr and Rosenstein genuinely think there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, because they read the report which says that there wasn't.It's not even that Comey's piece has no merit - there is something in the psychological picture that he paints that is plausible, insightful even.Fainting like a possessed schoolgirl in an over-ripe Southern Gothic novel at the mere presence of Trump evokes only sighs from Republicans and moderates, while inflaming further the already overactive imaginations of on-looking Democrats.I mean, how do you even fight soulsuckers? Can you beat one in an election? Can Nancy Pelosi overpower Beelzebub? Is the Supreme Court full of zombies? Whose side are THEY on?a man with a distinguished public service career but small stores of public affection,as he stands on the street shouting "Listen to me! I've seen Satan himself and looked him in the eye! Only I can save you!"