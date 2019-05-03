© Vadim Ghirda / AP



Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife purchased a luxury apartment on favorable terms from business tycoon Oleksandr Buryak, Reuters reports, citing official income and property records.In a report issued on May 1, the news agency said documents showed Zelenskiy's wife, Olena Zelenska, bought a three-room penthouse apartment on Ukraine's Crimean peninsula for $163,893 in April 2013.Reuters said in the report it was unable to establish why the apartment was sold at below-market prices., the news agency said.Zelenska hasThe 41-year-old actor Zelenskiy won an April 21 presidential election runoff, campaigning largely on his status as a newcomer to Ukraine's political scene who was not beholden to the business and political elite.He beat incumbent Petro Poroshenko, a wealthy businessman, who had been plagued by accusations of turning a blind eye to rampant corruption that favored the country's wealthiest citizens.In a statement issued after the Reuters report, Zelenskiy's campaign office saidThe statement added that the price had been consistent with market levels at the time.A follow-up statement saidThe step was mandatory for the sale to be recognized by a notary, it said.According to Reuters, public property-register documents show Buryak to be the seller of the apartment. The news agency said he declined to comment.