Social media users have been enthralled by a so-called 'Russian spy whale' that was recently spotted in Norwegian waters. Agent Belugov, your cover is blown!The beluga whale first approached a fishing boat off the coast of Norway's Ingoya Island, wearing a harness with a GoPro camera attached. The strange discovery soon prompted speculation that the whale was a trained infiltrator.Twitter had a ball with the idea.When the whale stuck around, some joked that he was a defector.Perhaps our aquatic double agent would make for a good pet?Others found the theory to be...interesting.