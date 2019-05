© AFP/File/Imperial Household Agency



A new emperor has taken over in Japan. Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne after his father, now-Emperor Emeritus Akihito, abdicated The change ushered in a new "era" in Japan. The era of Naruhito's reign on the Chrysanthemum Throne, as Japan's imperial seat has been known for centuries, has beenAs CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reported on Wednesday, Naruhito is widelyIn a brief ceremony, Naruhito, 59 vowed to stay close to the Japanese people andJapan's imperial court is a rigidly formal world, and the new emperor only escaped it once, briefly, when he went to Oxford to study history in the 1980s -- years he's described as the happiest of his life.In 1993 he married Masako, a brainy Harvard-educated Japanese diplomat, and immediately the couple came under fierce pressure to produce an heir. When the first and only baby arrived, though, she was a girl; Princess Toshi.Then-Princess, now Empress Masako expressed her joy at Toshi's birth, but in a country where, it wasn't good enough for everyone.In rare public appearances the royal couple came across as happy, and surprisingly casual, but in private,Professor Koichi Nakano of Sophia University told CBS News. "So I don't think she's likely to take her new role with great zeal or with an agenda."As the Empress appeared alongside Naruhito on Wednesday, it was impossible to tell what she was thinking. But everybody in Japan knows big questions loom, with only three direct male successors left in Japan's royal family.Surveys show