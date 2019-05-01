© Chronical Herald/Moscow Times/Daily Mail



More Ukrainian citizens will be eligible to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure starting Wednesday. Moscow and Kiev have been verbally sparring over the issue for a week now.Last Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, whichThe move was justified by humanitarian reasons, Moscow explained, butThe situation even ignited a verbal duel through the media between Putin and Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky.by saying the same fast-track option may be offered to all Ukrainian citizens and now seems to have partially delivered on the promisewhen the former Ukrainian region rejoined Russia, regardless of them currently holding Ukrainian citizenship or no citizenship at all. The same goes for Ukrainian citizens and stateless persons, who used to live in the rebel-held parts of Ukraine but have since went [sic gone] to Russia to live there as refugees or temporary residents. Their immediate family members, including spouses, are covered as well.direct descendants of those people and their family members.The fast-track procedure skips some restrictions that normally apply to people wishing to become Russian citizens, like the need to live in Russia for a certain time or prove they have a legitimate source of income. It requires processed applications to take no longer than three months. The decree however states that individuals with diseases that pose a threat to public health or those with known links to terrorist organizations may be rejected.who won last month's presidential election in Ukraine in a landslide,to make it easier for some Ukrainians to get Russian citizenship. He mocked the idea that a holder of the Ukrainian passport may be tempted to get a Russian one,Putin parried by implying that if both countries would be giving passports to the other party's citizens,e Russian president approving this idea, said he always considered Russians and Ukrainians to be part of the same people.