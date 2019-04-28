Puppet Masters
Putin responds to Kiev's outrage by offering fast-track citizenship to ALL Ukrainians
RT
Sat, 27 Apr 2019 08:42 UTC
"We're thinking on granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians under a simplified procedure," Vladimir Putin told reporters on the sidelines of the Belt and Road summit in Beijing.
Russia has recently made it easier for residents of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine to become Russian citizens. Expanding on that, Putin said the decision "wasn't spontaneous."
The government has calculated everything, including the number of potential applicants, the number of future retirees and, most importantly, the funding needed to implement the measure. Putin said the offer of passports would cost an estimated $1.5bn, but it will not affect benefits or other social responsibilities.
Unsurprisingly, the move drew criticism from Kiev and the West, but Moscow defended the proposal arguing it was not intended to provoke anyone. "The issue of passports is a humanitarian one," Putin said this week.
Ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians who feel connected to Russia find themselves in a precarious situation. They have been stripped "of many things [including] fundamental human rights," the president asserted.
Those coming from eastern Ukraine often have trouble in everyday life in Russia, be it enrolling at a university or simply booking a flight, Putin explained. Back at home, they have no adequate access to healthcare and social services as Kiev has essentially cut off the region from the rest of the country.
Quote of the Day
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963 (Peyrefitte's memoir in "It Was de Gaulle")
Recent Comments
Interesting show, and comments. I reckon that the Capitalist v Communist thing reflects the two fundamentally different human beings currently...
Crap job cloning over the watermarks too. Look above the baby’s ear, the line still goes through the hair. If NBC weren’t propagandist scum, I’d...
Phillip Giraldi The Growing Anti-Semitism Scam [Link] Sorry, but I'm not falling for it, they stage these hate crimes themselves, as a way to get...
I'd call that about half-crazy. He must have had food drops delivered since I can't imagine he had room to carry 4 months worth of food in that,...
Comely young women are still used to draw attention and sell something, reaching out to half the public but not my half. Also, I'm not seeing why...
Comment: You made this bed, Ukraine. So now you sleep in it.