Puppet Masters
Russia considers measures to punish US officials involved in Maria Butina's 'illegal' detention
RT
Tue, 30 Apr 2019 16:52 UTC
"Under unprecedented pressure and in inhumane prison conditions... the Russian national was forced to plead guilty to things to avoid a heavy jail term, with which the prosecution openly threatened her," the lawmakers said in a proposal seen by Izvestia daily.
The prospect of being included on the 'Butina List' should "sober up" foreign officials who are "used to harassing Russian citizens abroad with impunity."
Butina, an American university graduate, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison and deportation from the US by a federal judge in Washington DC after pleading guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent without government registration. The decision came as a shock to Butina's family and defense, who hoped for a time-served sentence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the sentence as "a travesty of justice" on the part of the US government. "There's nothing they can charge [Butina] with, so to avoid looking ridiculous, they decided to slap her with 18 months in prison," he said.
Butina has already spent nine months in prison - much of it in solitary confinement - which will count towards her sentence. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described her jail conditions as "a kind of torture," pointing out that they were created "to break her will and make her confess to something she likely didn't do."
She was arrested by the FBI in June last year and accused of secretly working for the Russian government and trying to establish ties with National Rifle Association (NRA). However, no spy charges were brought against her, nor was she mentioned in the Mueller investigation report. Prior to her studies in the US, she campaigned for more liberal, US-style gun laws in Russia.
Don Gathers, you are promoting the wasting of city dollars.
I moved to Arkansas from California.When I first saw a Confederate flag it to me was like a Nazi flag! My mindset was it was all about slavery....
Racking in the bucks are you Wong? Shame on you for you wrong Wong
This is pretty rich coming from a member of the Rockefeller CFR and former vice-chairman of the DNC. The CFR is the flagship of the corporatist...
Another dubious production from Zionist propagandist Rita Katz and her notorious SITE institute. Shades of the fake bin Laden videos they promoted...
