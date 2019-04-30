© Reuters / Mike Segar

There's no point in knocking Trump out of the White House if a Democratic president has only more endless war to offer, Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard has declared in a deleted, then reposted campaign tweet.The clip, which went viral after reports that it had been mysteriously deleted from her feed, opens on an emotional testimonial from an Afghani immigrant explaining that she placed her hopes in Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election, only to be disappointed when the Democratic Party rigged the contest in Hillary Clinton's favor. "How are you going to fight your own party?" she asks.The tweet, which was supposedly deleted immediately after posting, went viral over the weekend, with supporters speculating that Gabbard had been intimidated into taking it down by the Democrats.The video was reposted by Gabbard's campaign Twitter on Sunday, leaving unsolved the mystery of its disappearance - but it certainly made for a good story, and probably contributed to the video's spread.Despite a packed field of candidates - over 20 - Democratic voters have few choices outside Gabbard if they oppose American interventionism. Even Sanders has been reticent in speaking out against the Trump administration's regime change campaign in Venezuela.