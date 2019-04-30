Mara Gabriëlle, Daphne Knipping and Door FrankemaSat, 12 May 2018 00:01 UTC

Why no figures for 2017?

Ukraine is restoring immunization coverage in a gigantic effort to stop the outbreak of measles



Over 12 000 people have been infected with measles in Ukraine so far this year. Of those affected, 9158 have required hospitalization and 9 have died, according to information provided by national health authorities as of 27 April 2018. Large-scale outbreak response measures have been undertaken since the start of the outbreak in 2017 to curb further spread of the disease and restore high routine immunization coverage.



In 2008, 95% of eligible children in Ukraine received their second (and final) recommended dose of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) on time according to the national routine schedule. By 2016, this rate had fallen to 31%, the lowest coverage in the WHO European Region and among the lowest in the world.



Since July 2017, a national Measles Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, key stakeholders and partners such as WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has been working to vaccinate every eligible child as they reach the appropriate age for MMR vaccination according to the national routine immunization schedule.



By the end of 2017, routine vaccination coverage had drastically improved compared to previous years: 93% of 1-year-olds received the first dose of MMR on time in 2017 and 91% of 6-year-olds received their second dose as recommended. Figures for January and February 2018 indicate that the country is on track to reach at least 95% routine coverage with both doses of MMR vaccine by the end of the year. [1]

'Global Measles and Rubella Update 2018'

More vaccines, more disease

The measles diagnosis criteria defined by the official journal of the European Union

Isolation of measles virus from a clinical specimen

Detection of measles virus nucleic acid in a clinical specimen

Measles virus specific antibody response characteristic for acute infection in serum or saliva

Detection of measles virus antigen by DFA in a clinical specimen using measles specific monoclonal antibodies

The laboratory criteria are much more thorough in their diagnosis of the measles than the clinical criteria

Is it wild type measles or vaccine strain measles?

Within 14 days after MMR vaccination, a patient may develop a disease that is comparable to infection with a wild-type measles virus. The incidence of infection with wild-type measles is low, so when this happens it is more likely that it is a response to vaccination. Additional research can cause unrest among the parents and therefore reassuring words are more appropriate. [5]

Measles virus genotyping can play an important role in tracking transmission pathways during outbreak investigations. Genotyping results can help confirm, disprove, or detect connections among cases... Genotyping is also the only way to distinguish whether a person has wild-type measles virus infection, or a rash caused by a recent measles vaccination. A small percentage of measles vaccine recipients experience rash and fever 10 to 14 days following vaccination. During outbreaks, measles vaccine is administered to help control the outbreak, and in these situations, vaccine reactions may be mistakenly classified as measles cases. The vaccine strain of measles virus can be distinguished from wild-type viruses by determination of the genotype from clinical samples or virus isolates. [6]

The WHO manipulates the figures and the media

Every new person affected by measles in Europe reminds us that unvaccinated children and adults, regardless of where they live, remain at risk of catching the disease and spreading it to others who may not be able to get vaccinated. Over 20,000 cases of measles, and 35 lives lost in 2017 alone, are a tragedy we simply cannot accept. - Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe [8]

What was the response of the health authorities to the sudden outbreak in Ukraine?

At the request of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered a new batch of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. Ministry officials report receiving 800,000 doses. [8]

For reliable protection against infectious diseases, vaccination levels should be higher than 95% (Editorial: it currently is 93%, but those 2%...) - then we can talk about collective immunity. For the first time, Ukraine is fully equipped with vaccines - reliable, safe and effective. I call parents to vaccinate children, and doctors encourage patients to vaccinate. - Minister of Health Dr. Ulana Suprun

