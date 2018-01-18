"The Civilized world has already been rid of [these diseases] and never seen them in their lives" said Ukrainian Doctor Olga Golubkovskaya.

This is a sad day for the "Mother of Russian Cities" - Kiev and for all Europe, as archaic diseases are returning to Ukraine unprecedented in the civilized world.It is with no pleasure that we present this video to you, but with great sorrow for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. This is not the "dignity" they were promised by the West. If the Humanitarian superpowers love them so much, why not send medicine instead of weapons?Ukraine last year had one of the lowest routine immunization coverage rates in the world. As of December 2016, according to data from Ukraine's Ministry of Health, only 45.5% of children in Ukraine were fully immunized against measles, only 29%, against hepatitis B, and only 23% of against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. About 60% of children under one-year are fully immunized against polio.