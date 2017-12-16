© Axel Schmidt / Reuters

"I am a super fan of science," he says. "When we talk about vaccines, and if you question vaccines, you are said to be anti-science. The opposite is actually true ... and today I'm going to prove to you [that] the science of vaccines has been fraudulent; it's a lie, it does not exist, and I want you to march out and demand that science begin immediately."

The Vaccine Safety Project

Vaccine Adverse Events

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Transverse myelitis

Encephalopathy

Seizure disorder hypoxic seizure

Death

Brachial neuritis

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)

Premature ovarian failure

Bell's palsy

Juvenile diabetes

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura

Rheumatic arthritis

Multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Anaphylaxis

Ocular myasthenia gravis

Infantile spasms

Autoimmune diseases

Food allergies

Asthma

Eczema

Juvenile diabetes

Rheumatoid arthritis

Tics

Tourette syndrome

ADD/ADHD

Autism

Speech delay

Neurodevelopment disorders

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Seizure disorder

Narcolepsy

What Do Statistics Tell Us About Vaccine Safety?

Vaccine Makers Are Not Liable for Vaccine Damage

Hundreds of Vaccines Are in the Pipeline

Conflicts of Interest Prevent Vaccine Safety

"The CDC grants blanket waivers to the ACIP members each year that allow them to deliberate on any subject, regardless of their conflicts, for the entire year ... [ACIP reflects] a system where government officials make crucial decisions affecting American children without the advice and consent of the governed."

What the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Tells Us About Vaccine Safety

Automated Reporting Test Suggests 1 in 10 People Suffers Vaccine Reactions

The Greater the Number of Concurrent Vaccines an Infant Gets, the More Likely They Are to Die

Infants who received three vaccines simultaneously were statistically and significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die after receiving their vaccines than children who received two vaccines at the same time

Infants who received four vaccines simultaneously were statistically and significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die than children who received three or two vaccines, and so on all the way up to eight vaccines

Children who received eight vaccines simultaneously were "off-the-charts" statistically and significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die after receiving those vaccines

Children who received vaccines at an earlier age were significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die than children who receive those vaccines at a later age

What the Institute of Medicine Says About Vaccine Safety

Hepatitis A-hepatitis B

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

Meningococcal vaccine

Pneumococcal vaccine

Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, also known as DTaP or Tdap

Varicella zoster (chickenpox)

HPV vaccine

Influenza vaccine

Epidemiological research (large studies comparing the health outcomes of different groups of people) Bench science (basic science research into the biological mechanisms at work in the body at the cellular and molecular level)

Long-term cumulative effects of vaccines

Timing of vaccination in relation to the age and health of the child

Effects of the total load or number of vaccines given at one time

Effect of vaccine ingredients in relation to health outcomes

Biological mechanisms of vaccine-associated injury

Why We Must Protect Vaccine Exemptions