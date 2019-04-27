© Dan Kitwood



The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday he had turned down an invitation to a state dinner which will be one of the highlights of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain in June."Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," Corbyn said in a statement.The left-wing Labour leader has long railed against U.S. foreign policy and said recently that Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States where he faces a computer hacking charge.Corbyn saidTrump is due to visit Britain between June 3 and 5 whenHowever, Trump will not stay in Buckingham Palace, as foreign leaders typically do during state visits, because of renovation work.Almost 1.9 million Britons signed a petition in 2017 saying Trump should not be offered a state visit.