including an estimated 40,000 deaths"

between 2017 and 2018

the US's goal is to inflict so much suffering that the people eventually revolt against Maduro and support US regime change efforts out of sheer desperation.

The Trump administration claims that its increasingly punitive sanctions on Venezuela "do not target the innocent people" but the government of President Nicolas Maduro. A new report on the effects of sanctions debunks that myth.The analysis , compiled by Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), found thatOverall, the report says the measures have causedWeisbrot and Sachs, both well-known American economists, wrote that: The sanctions in factas described by the Geneva and Hague conventions, as well as beingYet, a totally different narrative has been adopted by mainstream media in the US, which seems to unquestioningly accept the Trump administration's claims that civilians are not the targets. Ever since Trump recognized unelected opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela's self-declared "interim president" in January while calling for the overthrow of Maduro,It barely even raised eyebrows when national security advisor John Bolton went on Fox News and admitted Sanctions imposed by the White House in August 2017 prohibited the Venezuelan government from borrowing in US financial markets - a punishment which prevented it from being able to restructure its foreign debt and, in turn, hampering any possible economic recovery.the report says.The fresh rounds of sanctions introduced in January and February 2019which had purchased 35.6 percent of its exports in 2018.as a result of those measures and US pressure on other countries, including India, to refrain from buying Venezuelan oil.US sanctions have also contributed "substantially" to the "the length and economic damage of power outages" that occurred in March since they have limited Venezuela's access to diesel fuel, which it needs to run backup thermal generators.In a revealing exchange with AP reporter Matt Lee in March, US Secretary of StateIf, as Pompeo claimed before, that "innocent" Venezuelans were not the targets, surely such visible increases in human suffering would be troubling to him and would perhaps make Washington think twice about imposing harsher and harsher measures. Yet,The CEPR report also highlights thathave declaredSuch a declaration isOne of Trump's executive orders even describes the situation in Venezuela as- a claim which Weisbrot and Sachs say hasThe so-called "emergency" regarding Venezuela was invoked under theThat move prompted outrage across much of the mainstream media, but barely any media batted an eyelid when he declared Venezuela's domestic crisis to be a US national emergency.Ultimately, despite claims to the contrary, Weisbrot and Sachs say that