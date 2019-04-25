It is believed that these things included the expansion of relations with European countries and politicians of the United States of America to protect King Salman from his relatives and keep him in power. Also Reema bint Bandar claims that King of Saudi Arabia gave precious jewels worth $ 10 million to Sara Netanyahu as gift.
Rima concluded that, for protection, King Salman offered precious jewels worth $ 10 million and a small yacht in the Red Sea as a gift to Sarah Netanyahu.
She also said that the king made pledges to recognize the state of the Zionist enemy and officially reopen official relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia
In return, Sarah Netanyahu pledged to protect the king to stay in power as long as her husband Benjamin, prime minister of Israel.
After Princess Rima revealed these secrets and given the black file on corruption issues for the Netanyahu family, things could be complicated by Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli elections come close.
Rutger Bregman
Historian. Author of 'Utopia for Realists'. independent, inclusive, ad-free journalism platform.
Comment: What is clear is that Israel's relationship with Saudi Arabia is on much better terms than its relations with many other countries in the Middle East: