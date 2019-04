© Reuters



Even as journalists in the West claim to be under attack, they mock and deride their jailed colleague Julian Assange - and forget they applauded the US bombing of their colleagues in Serbia exactly 20 years ago.Rather than apologize for years of frankly fraudulent "bombshell" reporting flogging the bogus 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory, the mainstreamciting a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report Rebecca Vincent, head of the UK bureau of RSF, told CNN Funny you should ask.On the night of the bombing - April 22 in the US - the Overseas Press Club was hosting its 60th annual awards dinner, and cheering the speech by US diplomat Richard Holbrooke, who praised their role in the NATO war against Yugoslavia that had been going on for a month by that point.In the speech,He said CNN executive Eason Jordan had personally informed him of the strike, addingDuring that war,against the peaceful ethnic Albanians in the Serbian province of Kosovo,Literally none of this was true . Along with other mainstream Western outlets, CNN parroted NATO's line thatThe US-funded UN war crimes tribunal (ICTY) declared the bombing "legally acceptable," agreeing with NATO thatof its primary goal of disabling the Serbian military command and control system."When confronted by some actual reporters in 2004, General Wesley Clark - who commanded the bombing - said he "personally called the CNN reporter and had it set up so that it would be leaked," arguing thatSix RTS employees who tried to sue NATO over the bombing at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) were told in 2001 thatIn 2009, Amnesty International pointed out that no one had been punished for the bombing. Adding insult to injury, the US-backed government installed in Serbia through the 2000 "color revolution"We don't have to go back 20 years, however, to find examples of journalists embedded with the US establishment and its instruments of power acting like hypocrites while claiming righteous victimhood.a veritable who's who of Western media divas competed in insulting the WikiLeaks founder andOne wonders if that's despite of, or because of,Assange is currently languishing in the prison called "British Guantanamo," awaiting his extradition to the US on charges of hacking classified military and diplomatic documents.Instead of thanking Assange, mainstreamwith the same kind of zeal with which they cheered Holbrooke's news about the RTS bombing. After all, in this brave new world they've taken upon themselves to create, it matters less what is done than who is doing it to whom.