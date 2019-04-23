© Doug Christian



Doug Christian has been a multimedia journalist for 20 years. He has interviewed and photographed figures such as Bill Gates, Cesar Chavez, George McGovern and William F. Buckley, Jr. He is a Senate Gallery approved photographer and photographs Congressional Hearings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is actively tamping down progressive Democrats' push to impeach President Donald Trump.In a conference call to her House Democrats, she says, "We aren't going to go faster, we are going to go as fast as the facts take us."And in an accompanying letter, Pelosi wrote, "While we do not have the full [Mueller] report...two of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's conclusions stand out: one, the "sweeping and systematic" Russian interference in our elections; and two, the President's repeated efforts to thwart cooperation with the independent prosecutors....'Pelosi offers a legislative solution and pushes 'election protection, ethics reforms, and voting rights protections' as outlined in H.R. 1: the For the People Act.As George Washington counseled Thomas Jefferson to "pour our [heated] legislation [from the teacup] into the senatorial saucer to cool it," Pelosi advises her colleagues "we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact."However, multiple Democratic presidential candidates are pushing impeachment proceedings.Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said, "If any other human being in this country had done what's documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail."Sen. Kamala Harris of California said at a CNN Town Hall meeting Monday night, "I believe that we need to get rid of this president. That's why I'm running to become president of the United States."That said, the Democratic front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, says he worries that impeachment would benefit Trump.But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of South Carolina, a supporter of Trump, needles Democrats, saying if