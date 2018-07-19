paddy power
The chances that President Trump will be impeached are rising, according to one Irish bookmaker, one day after Trump refused to denounce Russian meddling in the 2016 election following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paddy Power increased the likelihood of Trump being impeached on Tuesday from 8-1 to 2-1, according to Yahoo News. The news outlet first reported that the betting company also increased the likelihood of Trump being impeached this year, from 12-1 to 8-1.

"After the carnage of the last few days, we've seen plenty of punters Putin money on Trump's impeachment again - although I'm sure they'll soon get a message, in Russian, urging them to stop," a Paddy Power spokesman told Yahoo News.

The odds of Trump's impeachment increasing comes after his high-stakes summit with Putin in Finland, where he drew widespread condemnation for the comments he made during a joint press conference.

Among other things, Trump slammed special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election as a "disaster" and said he had no reason to think Moscow interfered - a comment that runs counter to the U.S. intelligence community's assessments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Hill on Monday that it was "premature" to discuss Trump's impeachment.

"We should do all we can to make sure that he's held accountable, that we conduct the investigations the Republicans have been unwilling to do." Swalwell said. "If impeachment is the case, it's because we found impenetrable evidence that we take to the American people and will be accepted by both Republicans and Democrats."