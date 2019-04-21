© Medium



The leftist icon shocked fans by saying it "was pretty obvious" there was no real collusion.In an interview with Democracy Now!, left-wing author and progressive philosopher Noam Chomsky criticized the Democrats and their base for "investing everything" in Russiagate, and theorized it might cost them the 2020 election.In the interview from last week, published on Thursday,"It was pretty obvious at the beginning that you're not going to find anything very serious about Russian interference in elections," he said. "I mean for one thing it's undetectable."He called into question the very premise. "In the 2016 election the Senate and the House went the same way as the executive, but nobody claims that was Russian interference there," he said. "In fact, Russian interference in the election, if it existed, was very slight."and added thatWhile even some on the left might be willing to accept those assessments of the magnitude of Russian threat, such arguments are usually met with the objection that Trump colluded anyway. But Chomsky attacked that precious tenet of the party as well."As far as Trump collusion with the Russians, that was never going to amount to anything more than minor corruption," he said. "Nothing of any significance."And that's when he turned on the Democrats.he said.said Chomsky.Ouch. That's gotta hurt.