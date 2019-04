© Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

'Active measures' on social media

Alleged hacking & release

"That the Guccifer 2.0 persona provided reporters access to a restricted portion of the DCLeaks website tends to indicate that both personas were operated by the same or a closely-related group of people." (p. 43)

Special counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' report has cleared Donald Trump of 'collusion' charges but maintains that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. Yet concrete evidence of that is nowhere to be seen.The report by Mueller and his team, made public on Thursday by the US Department of Justice,as journalist Glenn Greenwald put it However, it asserts that Russian "interference" in the election did happen, and(repeatedly referred to by its old, Soviet-era name, GRU)As evidence of this, the report basically offers nothing but Mueller's indictment of "GRU agents," delivered on the eve of the Helsinki Summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in what was surely a cosmic coincidence Any time it looks like the report might be bringing up proof, it ends up being redacted, ostensibly to protect sources and methods, and out of concern it might cause "harm to an ongoing matter."Mueller's report leads with the claim that the Internet Research Agency (IRA) ran an "active measures" campaign of social media influence. Citing Facebook and Twitter estimates, the report says this consisted ofThose numbers may seem substantial but, as investigative journalist Gareth Porter pointed out in November 2018,According to Mueller, the IRAby spendinghiring someone to walk around New York City "dressed up as Santa Claus with a Trump mask," and getting Trump campaign affiliates to promoteMeanwhile, the key evidence against IRA's alleged boss Evgeny Prigozhin is that he "appeared together in public photographs" with Putin.The report claims that theas the report makes no mention of them or FBI actually examining DNC or DCCC computers. Presumably they took the word the Democrats' private contractor, for it.However obtained, the- which the report claims are "fictitious online personas" created by the GRU -What is Mueller's proof that these two entities were "GRU" cutouts? In a word, this:However, the report acknowledges thatHere we do get actual evidence: direct messages on Twitter obtained by investigators. Behold, these "spies" are so good, they don't even talk - and when they do, they use unsecured channels!(the rest of that sentence is redacted), but the report clearly implies theOn page 47, the report says Mueller "cannot rule out that stolen documents were transferred to WikiLeaks through intermediaries who visited during the summer of 2016."Strangely, the(p.48), notably the offer of a reward for finding the murderer of DNC staffer Seth Rich - even though this can be read as corroborating the intermediaries theory, and Assange never actually said Rich was his source.The rest of Mueller's report goes on to discuss the Trump campaign's contacts with anyone even remotely Russian and tohowever. But the central premise that the 22-month investigation, breathless media coverage, and the 448-page report are based on -