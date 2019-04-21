© ABC

Schiff now says President Trump's exoneration does not matter because the president is unpatriotic.After the Mueller Report's redacted release, Schiff appeared before cameras to downplay its importance. The Russia hoax believing congressman now believes that none of it matters, because President Trump is unpatriotic.Schiff started by lamenting that special counsel Robert Mueller chose to use legal definitions instead of the "colloquial" definition of collusion, which he did not offer, and thus President Trump and his campaign committed no crimes and should not be charged.He continued, saying that regardless of the findings, the president was irreparably damaged due to his lack of patriotism, as somehow exposed in the Mueller Report.Half admitting defeat, Schiff said "Whether these acts are criminal or not, whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit or not to rise to the level of criminal conspiracy," he continued, "they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral and unpatriotic."It is unknown how pursuing all avenues to find opposition research on a dangerous political opponent can be any of these things, especially when doing so while following the letter and spirit of the law.Schiff continued, saying that this "should be condemned by every American. That is not the subject of vindication, that is the subject of condemnation."