Puppet Masters
After months of promising collusion, Schiff says it doesn't matter because Trump's unpatriotic or something
Big League Politics
Sat, 20 Apr 2019 15:44 UTC
Rep. Adam Schiff has both claimed he has unseen evidence of President Donald J. Trump colluding with Russia, and hinted that the Mueller Report would be damning for the president.
After the Mueller Report's redacted release, Schiff appeared before cameras to downplay its importance. The Russia hoax believing congressman now believes that none of it matters, because President Trump is unpatriotic.
Schiff started by lamenting that special counsel Robert Mueller chose to use legal definitions instead of the "colloquial" definition of collusion, which he did not offer, and thus President Trump and his campaign committed no crimes and should not be charged.
He continued, saying that regardless of the findings, the president was irreparably damaged due to his lack of patriotism, as somehow exposed in the Mueller Report.
Half admitting defeat, Schiff said "Whether these acts are criminal or not, whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit or not to rise to the level of criminal conspiracy," he continued, "they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral and unpatriotic."
It is unknown how pursuing all avenues to find opposition research on a dangerous political opponent can be any of these things, especially when doing so while following the letter and spirit of the law.
Schiff continued, saying that this "should be condemned by every American. That is not the subject of vindication, that is the subject of condemnation."
The far left congressman had previously hinted that, should the Mueller report fail to meet his personal expectations, Congress would lead its own investigation into President Trump in an attempt to find evidence supporting the conclusion he has already reached.
Quote of the Day
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
