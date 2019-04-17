© REUTERS / Huseyin Aldemir

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) filed on Tuesday an appeal with the Supreme Election Council against the results of the recent mayoral election in the country's biggest city of Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported.AKP deputy head Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, as quoted by the news agency.This comes after earlier in the day, the move was announced by Yavuz, who explained the need to appeal against the results of the mayoral election by alleged multiple violations of voting procedures.Turkish citizens voted in municipal elections on 31 March, choosing new mayors of cities, municipal leaders, heads of villages and members of village councils, among others.According to the preliminary results of the mayoral election in Istanbul,, the candidate from the Republican People's Party, by a narrow margin.Following the vote, the Turkish Election Board launched a recount after an appeal was submitted by the AKP.