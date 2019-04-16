It's a call to assert the moral, religious and legal rights of healthcare consumers globally to know about; have access to data, prior to vaccination; and to exercise their unalienable right to the choice of care for their health, body, mind and spirit, including that of their children.
Consider this a long-missing - but definitely long-needed - call for legal relief from Big Pharma's and the CDC/FDA's deceptive propaganda campaigns regarding vaccines and vaccinations since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34), which has seen mandatory vaccines skyrocket to the current 69 doses of 16 vaccines a child receives starting with the very first day of life!
Nothing attests to the fallacies of vaccine 'science safety' than the contradictory data HHS and HRSA (Health Resources & Services Administration) produce documenting expenditures for vaccine adverse reactions, injuries and claims, including legal fees, here, Page 9.
US $4,119,686,42.89 [billion] is not exactly 'chicken feed'!
If nothing more, that amount proves something is wrong; needs to be reviewed; and definitely corrected, specifically the inaccurate "lie now become a truth" vaccines are safe!
After several decades of being lulled into an almost hypnotic-stupor-religious-like belief about vaccines, millions of healthcare consumers globally are awakening to the fact they have been hoodwinked - led down a garden path of make - believe science that apparently intended to rearrange and reprogram the human immune system, probably following the Rockefeller "business plan" for the pharmaceutical industry's overarching successes. As a result, informed healthcare consumers now are flexing their collective-healthcare-rights muscles regarding various levels of abuse, e.g., Rx prescription gouging, plus demanding knowing what's causing the Autism Spectrum Disorder, now one in 59 U.S. children in 2018.
No one has put forth a more intelligent plan, in my opinion, than Texas State Senator Bob Hall, who introduced SB2350 (March 8, 2019) Relating to the prohibited administration of certain vaccinations, which can be read at this LegiScan link: https://legiscan.com/TX/bill/SB2350/2019.
However, I'd like to highlight some of the more important provisions of SB2350, which are:
