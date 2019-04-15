© REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Singer Cher, who once famously offered to take a "Dreamer" into her home and encouraged others to follow suit, is now up in arms over US President Donald Trump's proposal to funnel illegal migrants to her sanctuary city.Cher justified her protest against the move, which would seem to be perfectly in line with her migrant-welcoming past statements, by arguing that her home city of Los Angeles has not been able to cater to the needs of its permanent residents and therefore cannot shoulder any extra burden."I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can't Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More," she tweeted on Sunday, her style curiously similar to Trump's own.The liberal outrage, however, was met with derision from Trump supporters, who pointed out that having talked the talk, Democrats and their supporters should now walk the walk and welcome the masses of Central American migrants with open arms.Cher's tweet has likewise triggered a major backlash."Hello! Looks like you just woke up," one wrote, and many jokingly welcomed her to the conservative side."Wow, sounds like a great reason to build the wall and stop another million illegal aliens from coming to the USA this year!" another wrote.Many denounced her previous statements in support of illegal migration as virtue signaling."Oooooh, so now that it directly affects you, you change your mind? How selfishly convenient."Cher struck a rather different tone less than two years ago when she literally invited illegal migrants coming to the US as minors to live at her place."Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER IN2 Their Home & Protect Them!! I'm Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY," the singer and actress tweeted on September 5, 2017.In another recent tweet, Cher appeared to sound the alarm over the possibility of California being flooded with criminals, while citing Trump, who believes that groups of migrants are embedded with "rapists" and "murderers."She again faced rebuke online, with conservative commenters telling her she "cannot have it both ways."