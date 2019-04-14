© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Multipolarity is about to replace the Western liberal model of development, which is losing its attractiveness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual meeting with students and professors at the Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy."The Western liberal model of development,- this is what our Western colleagues aimed at when they invented what they called globalization - is losing its attractiveness and is no more viewed as a perfect model for all. Moreover,," Lavrov said.According to him, global development is guided "by processes aimed at boosting multipolarity and." The Russian top diplomat pointed out that the foundation for such a world order was being laid and new centers of economic growth were emerging. In this regard, he mentioned Asian Pacific countries that managed to increase their share of global GDP from 15.9% to 37.7% in the past 20 years."Clearly, multipolarity and the emergence of new centers of power in every way, so diplomacy should play a leading role here," Lavrov went on to say. "Particularly because there are a lot of issues that require generally acceptable solutions. These include regional conflicts, international terrorism, food security and environmental protection. This is why we believe that only diplomacy can help make agreements and reach sustainable decisions that will be accepted by all," he emphasized.In this connection, the Russian foreign minister expressed regret that "our Western partners, led by the United States, are reluctant to make agreements on common approaches to resolving issues." "The US and its allies are trying to impose their approaches on others," Lavrov noted."In order to preserve their dominance and recover their indisputable authority,," Lavrov emphasized.