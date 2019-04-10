© The Malta Independent



Highlights of MPs' debate on extending Brexit until June 30

"very concerning. It's appalling that we may be seeking an extension with no real sense of purpose. The risk with having an exit so far down the road is that people who voted for Brexit will be dead by then and Remainers will argue the country needs to vote again."

May and Merkel agree to ensure 'orderly withdrawal'

'One-year delay too long for France'

'EU ready to grant delay'

Talks with Labour continue

"We have had further productive and wide-ranging talks this afternoon, and the parties have agreed to meet again on Thursday once European Council has concluded. We remain completely committed to delivering on Brexit, with both sides working hard to agreeing on a way forward, appreciating the urgency in order to avoid European elections. We have yet to see the clear shift in the government's position that is needed to secure a compromise agreement."

Solicitor-General Robert Buckland opened the debate saying the bill passed last night -- compelling Theresa May to request MPs approve an extension to Brexit -- was "unnecessary," considering the government's position that "leaving with a deal is the best way to leave the EU."
He urged MPs to vote in favour of the government extension request until June 30, insisting it would deliver a successful exit plan.
"Whilst all sides recognise the urgency with which we need to make progress, given where we are and that this will be challenging we cannot be certain that an extension until just May 22 would provide us with sufficient time," Buckland told parliament.
He said his party would back any "reasonable" article 50 extension beyond 30 June but that it should serve "a worthwhile purpose" with a duration set accordingly.
Labour MP Hillary Benn said he would vote in favour of the extension motion and made the case for a second referendum.
Earlier on Tuesday, May and Merkel discussed the UK's request for an extension of Article 50 to June 30 with the option to bring this forward if a deal is ratified earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The British Prime Minister also updated Chancellor Merkel on the ongoing discussions with the Opposition.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring Britain's orderly withdrawal from the European Union," the spokesperson added.
Shortly before May was due to land, an official in Macron's office said that "in the scenario of an extended delay, one year would seem too long for us".
He added that, if Britain did delay its exit, it should not take part in EU budget talks or in choosing the next president of the EU executive, the Commission - and that the other 27 member states should be able to review its "sincere cooperation".
On the eve of an emergency EU summit in Brussels, chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc was ready to grant a delay, but that the duration "has got to be in line with the purpose of any such extension".
"No-deal will never be the EU's decision," Barnier said.
EU leaders, fatigued by the three-year Brexit crisis, have repeatedly refused to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement that May agreed in November. Barnier repeated that, though he held open the option of agreeing much closer post-Brexit ties.
Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the opposition Labour party on Tuesday to find a way out of Britain's Brexit impasse were wide-ranging and productive and will continue on Thursday, a spokesman for May said.