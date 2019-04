"United States Secret Service director Randolph 'Tex' Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country. Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May."

United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN.President Donald Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles.according to a source close to the director. Secret Service officials have been caught by surprise with the news and are only finding out through CNN, according to the source. In an email to employees at his agency obtained by CNN's Jim Acosta , Alles told the workforce he was not fired, but was told weeks ago that the administration would be making "transitions in leadership" at the Department of Homeland Security. "The President has directed an orderly transition in leadership for this agency and I intend to abide by that direction," he wrote.A source familiar with the director saidJust five days ago, Trump said he "could not be happier with Secret Service" following the Mar-a-Lago incident. "Secret Service has done a fantastic job from Day 1. Very happy with them," Trump said during a White House event when asked by reporters about the Mar-a-Lago trespasser.The Secret Service director reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned on Sunday amid growing pressure from the President. The director oversees the Secret Service's work on both protection and investigations. "There is a near-systematic purge happening at the nation's second-largest national security agency," one senior administration official says.and the White House is eyeing others to be removed.The President in recent weeks empowered Stephen Miller to lead the administration's border policies "and he's executing his plan" with what amounts to a wholesale decapitation or the Department of Homeland Security leadership, the official says.He is a 35-year veteran of the Marine Corps.