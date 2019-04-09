Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

A fire erupted on the sixth floor of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's offices in Islamabad on Monday, prompting the evacuation of staff as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The prime minister reportedly ordered his staff be taken to safety first while he continued to chair a meeting, before eventually evacuating to his Bani Gala residence as firefighters tackled the blaze.

"Fire broke out owing to a short-circuit in one specific area of the PM Secretariat," a spokesperson said, as cited by GeoTV.

Six fire tenders were sent to the scene and the blaze was soon brought under control. Additional troops were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure.


Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media, Yousaf Baig Mirza, reportedly said there were no injuries and no significant damage. Early indications suggest the blaze was started by an electrical fault.