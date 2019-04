© Unknown



Sanders skipped that presidential forum, which Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former U.S. housing secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan attended.



In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has advocated this year for a constitutional amendment to allow people convicted of felonies to automatically have their voting rights restored once they have served their sentence. Right now, Iowa is one of two states that only allow felons to vote if a governor gives them permission.



Iowa's hopes of letting felons vote were dashed last week as the Republican-controlled senate scuttled the plan - likely killing it for the rest of the year.

During a Saturday town hall meeting in Muscatine, Iowa's West Middle School gymnasium, the independent Senator from Vermont was asked whether imprisoned people should have the right to vote. At present, felons in Maine and Vermont can vote from prison." said Sanders, adding "In my state, what we do is separate. You're paying a price, you committed a crime, you're in jail. That's bad." 2013 paper from UPenn and Stanford researchers notes that "" in the state of New York.. In contrast, 25.5 percent match only to voter records with no affiliation or an affiliation with a minor party, while. The remaining 4 percent of matched discharged records are cases where the discharge record matches with multiple voter file records that have inconsistent party identification. 2014 study from the same researchers notes thatIt's clear why Democrats want to restore voting rights to felons (and lower the voting age to 16, and resist voter ID).2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was asked a similar question on the topic of felons voting during a recent forum, and said thataccording to the Des Moines Register."While they're incarcerated, I think that's something we can have more conversation about," said Warren.From the Des Moines Register