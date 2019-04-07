© unknown



Over the past three decadeswhere the US attempts to uproot all traditional ties that bind Russia with its immediate neighbors. In the 1980s and 1990s, Washington would placeas it was a rush to draw them away from Russia into an alliance with the United States and NATO. Then, Ukraine and Georgia were to suffer the same sorry fate, but here the US had to infiltrate local political elites with a number of well-trained PR teams, working for Saakashvili, Yushchenko, and Poroshenko. In turn, these political figures didn't even make an attempt to hide the fact that they were completely dependent on the United States.In recent years, it has been particularly active inwhich is becoming increasingly pro-Western. However, in a bid to promote its agenda across Central Asia,which is not just the largest of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, butTo successfully fulfill the plan of drawing Kazakhstan away from Russia,which resulted in the Kazakh government announcing that the United States has recently become the second largest foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan, pulling far ahead of both China and Russia.which looks particular since this Central Asian country has a long stretch of common border with Russia and traditions that bind it together with its largest neighbor.It's hardly a secret that Washington has vested interests in Nur-Sultan's natural resources, since back in 2017 its investments in the Kazakh mining reached 91% of all investments made in this industry that year. As it becomes evident from taking a glance at the bilateral trade balance,in its cooperation with Kazakhstan as in the first quarter of 2018,Against this background, Washington has had no trouble in obtaining permission from local authorities to use Kazakh ports for the transit of its cargoes, which in turn resulted in the rapid expansion of its diplomatic mission to this republic. According to some reports,This unrest was fomented with the same goal in mind of drawing Kishinev away from Moscow, which laid the foundation for the formation of a new political elite in Moldova loyal exclusively to the United States.Over the years, Moser would also occupy a number of positions in Washington, including the position of deputy executive director of European and Eurasian Affairs and director of the bureau of Overseas Building Operations under the US State Department. In July 2011, Moser was awarded with a medal by the US Department of Defense for his "outstanding civil service."William Moser is no stranger to Kazakh politics, as he used to occupy the position of economic affairs officer at the US embassy in Almaty (before it was renamed to Nur-Sultan). However, one can't help but wonder if Moser's return to Kazakhstan seeks to carry on developing bilateral economic ties or does he have something much more sinister in mind?Let us not forget that in recent years Washington has attempted to reduce the influence of both China and Russia.that would be advertised as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the five Central Asian nations and the US. This format was designed toTherefore, the main goal that Moser attempting to pursue in Kazakhstan is the bolstering of the internal opposition to the sitting government. It's no coincidence thatAmong them is the notoriouswhich has become known for its subversive tactics employed in many countries to topple legitimate governments, as well as NGOs sponsored by the equally notoriouswhich is closely linked with US intelligence agencies. Among the notions that such NGOs promote is theA separate predominant direction of American NGOs in Kazakhstan wasaimed at closing Russian schools, outlawing the use of the Russian language and subsequent linguistic romanization. For example, theamong the Kazakh youth and representatives of various minorities forIn recent years, pro-Western forces have been making all sorts [of]although at that time when said events were taking place the government of Kazakhstan wasBut perhaps the most serious goal that the US embassy in Nur-Sultan has set before itself isAt the same time, it is quite remarkable that all these forces allegedly pursuing different visions of Kazakhstan's future are vocal opponents of any form of rapprochement between Kazakhstan and Russia. Those forces are reminiscent of the crowd that Washington would sponsor in pre-Nazi coup Ukraine within the framework of the TechCamp program.That is why it is safe to say that William Moser is going to be fairly busy for the next couple of years, as he will be required to steadily increase the number of employees of the US embassy and American NGOs operating in Kazakhstan.