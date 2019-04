© Reinhard Krause/Reuters

"We see that [NATO's] military integration is used to open a new front against Russia on its western border.



"The biggest problem with NATO is the fact that it completely broke away from the UN Charter... and deliberately destroyed its international legitimacy by launching a war against Yugoslavia."

NATO broke away from international law and risks "collapse" or a conflict that will "destroy Europe," if it does not change its modus operandi, Willy Wimmer, the former vice president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, told RT.As the US-led military alliance marked its 70th anniversary on Thursday,"We stand together, fight together, and, sometimes, die together," he said in a speech in Washington.Stoltenberg, however,Wimmer believes. The veteran German politician explained to RT Deutsch thatIt now serves the interests of Washington, along with its allies in London and Paris, all while requiring that other nations sacrifice their resources and the lives of their soldiers to promote the goals of the few, the former deputy leader of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said.Wimmer pointed out that Germany spent €10 billion (US$11.2bn) in Afghanistan, and the lives of German soldiers and local civilians were lost "for nothing" after Berlin joined the NATO-led security mission there, launched after the US invasion.Founded in 1949, NATO was mainly devised as armed bulwark against the Soviet Union in Europe.he told RT -The new standoff on the European continent "contradicts our vision of Europe," Wimmer said, adding thatHe also said thatAfter the war ended, NATO continued to move eastward, ever closer to the Russian border, and recently took steps to expand ties beyond the North Atlantic, seeking cooperation with states like Brazil and Colombia.Willy Wimmer believes the military bloc should take a completely different route. It should rethink its role and become a bridge between Washington and Brussels and foster partnership with Russia at the same time, treating Moscow as "an equal partner."He also gave a rather grim prediction regarding what will happen if NATO does not change its approach and modus operandi -