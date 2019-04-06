© AP/Vadim Ghirda

we were able to prove that the military, the United States and its coalition allies used uranium munitions made from spent uranium fuel rods.

Some of them had such deformities that they had almost nothing human anymore.

There were children without a head or a nose, either with one eye or without eyes at all, with internal organs in a kind of "sack" outside their body.

These children will have the same toxic substances in their DNA as their parents. And this will be passed on for several generations - from children to grandchildren and to great-grandchildren.

In a new book named Deadly Dust - Made in the USA: Uranium Weapons Contaminating the World German author Frieder Wagner gives a detailed account ofMr Wagner, in your book Deadly Dust - Made in the USA: Uranium Weapons Contaminating the World you talk about the use of uranium ammunition. What is especially dangerous about these weapons?Weapons containing uranium are produced from nuclear industry's waste (byproducts of uranium enrichment). If, for example, you want to produce a ton of natural uranium fuel rods for nuclear power plants, you get about eight tons of depleted uranium.It needs to be stored somewhere, and it is not very cheap.How can it be used in weapons?About 30-40 years ago, military scientists made a discovery:This, of course, was an important discovery. Furthermore, when a shell hits an armored tankcaused by the detonation and theincinerating the tank's interior and destroying it.But what happens afterwards is also a problem - after the use of DU ammunition, isn't it?Yes! After its use depleted uranium, which, as I have already said, is a source of alpha radiation (that is, a radioactive and very toxic substance),This way, I would say,and which is released in the atmosphere and can be carried anywhere by wind. People who inhale it are at risk for developing cancer.Everything that goes around the planet, sooner or later settles and, of course, contaminates, in particular, drinking water and everything else.In what wars have DU weapons been used so far?It was actively used during theThe military has admitted that aboutThen in theIn between, it was used during the warYour book title says Made in the USA, were these weapons only used by the United States?They were being developed in several countries at the same time.they were also working on these weapons, as, of course,They were reckless and they did not pay attention to any possible side effects - just as it was back when the first atomic bombs were used. That's why I called the book: Deadly Dust - Made in the USA.How did you manage to prove the use of these ammunitions in the course of your research?For example, the Serbs gave us maps where they showed the locations where depleted uranium was used. When we were in Iraq, we talked to the locals. We traveled to places where large tank battles took place and took soil samples there, as well as dust samples from tanks. Looking at the tank, you can see whether it was hit by an ordinary projectile or a uranium munition.. So you can determine the use of uranium ammunition.Unfortunately,Its radiation is even stronger and does not occur in nature. It can only be produced artificially during reprocessing of fuel rods. This means thatYour book is based on the films The Doctor, the Depleted Uranium, and the Dying Children of Basra (Der Arzt und die verstrahlten Kinder von Basra, 2004) and Deadly Dust (Todesstaub, 2007). What did you see in Basra during your work on the documentary?It was horrific and still sometimes haunts me in my dreams.These 'creatures' can live only for a few hours, experiencing terrible pain, and then die.The film Deadly Dust is linked to the book, but it is no longer distributed. WDR channel after this film did not make any more orders? Why is that?My exposes which I sent to WDR, as well as to the ZDF channels were rejected. Then I contacted an editor at WDR, for which I always made good films and with which I always had good relations with, because these films had doubled or trippled their ratings, and asked him: "What's going on here?"" And after some hesitation he said: "Yes, Frieder Wagner, someone must tell you this.Right now I've got nothing more to tell you."It was in 2005.I can also tell you the story of how, for example, a female editor at ZDF offered the TV channel a story on the use of these weapons during the war in Yugoslavia and also in Croatia. She wanted to talk about it with me prior so I could share my experiences. But when her boss found out that she wanted to talk to Frieder Wagner, he refused to pay for her trip - without any further explanation.The so-called "deadly dust" is, as you have already described it, is spread by the wind.The dust from southern Iraq is carried to the north by the constant storms, the so-called desert storms - for example, to Erbil, where it meets the mountains and can't travel further as the mountains make it difficult for it to go past towards Turkey.depleted uranium used in ammunition hasIn northern Iraq we found the same "uranium fingerprint" as in the south. This means that theHave the victims of uranium munition use in Kosovo or, for example, in Iraq, tried to go to court?So far no such attempts have been made in Kosovo or Iraq. Now in Kosovo, a whole group of lawyers are working onbecause after the war they unleashed, people were injured, fell ill and died. The morbidity rate has increased by 20 to 30 percent, and there are more affected each year. So there will be an attempt to file a lawsuit.Out of the approximately two thousand Italian soldiers stationed in Iraq and Kosovo, 109 have later developed cancer and died - this is proven information.The courts ordered the Italian state or the country's Ministry of Defence to pay them compensation. Since each cancer was of a different type, the payout amounts differed. But they ranged between 200,000 and 1,4 million euros.How are things in Germany? Have there been lawsuits filed by the soldiers of the Bundeswehr?The German Ministry of Defense constantlyto this. Our soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan and Kosovo. About 100,000 soldiers served in Afghanistan, and we found out thatBut none of these people ever filed a lawsuit?In Germany there were no such precedents.And we're not talking about a mere 90 or even 900 million pay out, but about. The United States, of course, will try to delay the adoption of a ruling as much as it is possible and