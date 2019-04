© Global Look Press

If you want to delve into the paranormal, here's a reason for you to enlist in the Russian Army -What is the Russian Army's best-nurtured superpower? Don't even think of Spetsnaz or nuclear subs, or EMP weapons, because 'Armeisky Sbornik' ('Army Digest' in English) has got something bigger to tell.Back in the late 1980s, the Soviet military began developing what the offbeat piece - entitled 'A super-soldier for future wars' - calls 'metacontact,' in other words, a kind of telepathic power that can make a foot soldier into a superhero.Other features of the superpower had apparent military applications, the magazine reveals. The telepathic contact may help troops to evade ambushes, detect hideouts and treat those wounded in action. It is also indispensable while carrying out "a non-verbal interrogation" of an enemy soldier.The interrogator would know "what kind of person he is, what strengths or weaknesses he has, and whether he is good for recruiting." Ripping an enemy's mind wide open "is 100 percent credible, you can't wriggle out of it," the article claims.(Warned is armed, so keep it in mind when making small talk with a Russian official or dealing with a Russian bank).Joking aside, some top-tier militaries have been scrupulously studying ways of influencing human minds and manipulating human behavior. Many leading powers have used psychological warfare in recent conflicts, with Iraq and Afghanistan - known for the US campaign to win 'hearts and minds' there - being the most notable examples. However, such efforts never went beyond what was scientifically proven.