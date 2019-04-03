© Mohamed Messara/EPA.jpg



"My intention ... is to contribute to calming down the souls and minds of the citizens so that they can collectively take Algeria to the better future they aspire to. I have made this decision to avoid and prevent the arguments which distort, unfortunately, the current situation, and avoid its turning into serious skirmishes, to ensure the protection of persons and property."

Translation: "President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, officially notified the president of the constitutional council his decision to end his mandate as president of the Republic."

'No room to waste time'

'Credible transition'

"He precipitated Bouteflika's resignation today with a speech that he gave earlier in the day calling for an immediate step down of the president. I think that's a person who wants to see himself in some kind of power. But I think the question is whether that's ratified by the demonstrators in the street who have an immense energy and momentum moving into this after six weeks of demonstrations where they've really driven the political events forward in a way that we haven't seen in Algeria perhaps ever."

"We are turning a page in Algeria's history. Bouteflika's removal is not enough. We want all the veterans to leave ... It is now time for a new generation of leaders to take over."

The ailing, 82-year-old leader announced he was stepping down in a letter published by APS news agency on Tuesday, just hours after the army chief demanded immediate action to remove him from office.Bouteflika said in the letter to the president of the Constitutional Council:The announcement prompted celebrations in Algeria's capital, Algiers, with hundreds of people singing songs and waving flags in front of the city's central post office.The anti-Bouteflika protests broke out in late February when the longtime president, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, announced a plan to seek a fifth term in elections scheduled for April.Hundreds of thousands of people, for several weeks, took to the streets of Algiers and other major cities calling for the president's resignation.Ahmed Gaid Salah, the army's chief of staff, last week called for Bouteflika to be declared unfit to rule, and on Monday, the embattled leader said he would quit before the end of his term on April 28.On Tuesday, Salah again reiterated his demand for impeachment proceedings, saying: "There is no more room to waste time. We decided clearly...to stand with the people so all their demands get fulfilled."Pressure had been building during the day on Tuesday with opposition groups demanding Bouteflika go immediately, while hundreds of students marched through Algiers to demand to replacement of a political system widely seen as incapable of significant reform.Nazim Taleb of the opposition Rachab movement, speaking to Al Jazeera from Algiers, said"Bensalah and the army will not facilitate a free election. Bouteflika's most trusted people are still part of the system.he said.The Algerian people "want oversight of the election, to control the process so there can be a fair vote that reflects the people's will," Taleb said, adding that the Rachab movement was open to including representatives of the army in any transitional body.Francis Ghiles, researcher at the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs, said such an interim council should include elderly statesmen who "have historical legitimacy" as well as "younger members of society, such as human rights lawyers, to create a transitional administration that is credible in the eyes of the millions who have been in the streets for six weeks now"."The great challenge for Algeria is to organise this transition, bearing in mindGhiles told Al Jazeera the Spanish capital, Madrid.Meanwhile, Benjamin Brower, a historian at University of Texas, said he feared Salah, the army chief, was positioning himself to take control of Algeria.Brower told Al Jazeera:In Algiers, 65-year-old Halima said she intended to continue to protest until Bouteflika's allies also stepped down. She told Al Jazeera: