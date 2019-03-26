© Reuters/Zohra Bensemra



Algeria's army chief has called for long-term leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be declared unfit to rule. The statement comes after weeks of massive protests against the extension of the president's fourth term."We must find a way out of this crisis immediately, within the constitutional framework," Lt Gen Ahmed Gaed Salah said in a televised speech.Salah referred to Article 102 of the Algerian constitution which provides for the appointment of the parliament chairman as interim head of state, and organization of a snap election in the event that the president's health prevents him from properly executing his duties.Since suffering a severe stroke in 2013, President Bouteflika only moves around in a wheelchair, barely speaks and avoids public appearances.Massive protests against Bouteflika's fourth term as head of state have been underway across Algeria since mid-February.The opposition claims the president doesn't make his own decisions, while people from his inner circle exploit his poor health to rule the country as they please.